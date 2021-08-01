ANNAPOLIS — Gov. Larry Hogan has declared Aug. 1-7 as Maryland Farmers Market Week, recognizing the 105 farmers markets across the state that have continued to provide citizens with access to fresh, local produce and other Maryland-made items.
There are popular farmers markets throughout the Eastern Shore including Easton, Cambridge, St. Michaels, Chestertown, Centreville and Stevensville.
“Amidst a global pandemic, Maryland farmers markets have worked tirelessly to remain open to provide nourishment for those they serve,” Agriculture Secretary Joe Bartenfelder said in a news release. “Farmers markets continue to provide unparalleled access to fresh, local goods and products. This week and beyond, let’s show our appreciation for Maryland growers and producers by buying fresh produce and other items at a local market.“
In Maryland, there is at least one farmers market in every county and Baltimore City. Each is an important economic driver for the state’s agriculture industry, according to the governor's offcie.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture census data, farmers markets generate $2.4 billion in sales for American farmers.
Farmers who sell directly to consumers are more likely to stay in business and grow their operations, a news release states.
According to the USDA’s Economic Research Service, local food systems generate 13 farm operator jobs per $1 million in sales, compared to only three jobs for those that do not sell locally. Buying locally is not just beneficial for Maryland growers and producers, it is good for the entire community.
Hundreds of Maryland farmers and producers participate annually in the Farmers Market Nutrition Program (FMNP) for Women, Infants, Children (WIC) and Seniors.
More than half of all Maryland markets also participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as food stamps.
The Maryland Department of Agriculture also provides an annual grant of $100,000 to organizations that provide matching dollars to these federal nutrition programs at farmers markets. These programs help expand access for low-income Marylanders to be able to purchase fresh produce at Maryland farmers markets.
A recent study found that for every $1 of nutrition incentives spent on farm direct purchases, an estimated $3 is contributed back to the U.S. economy.
Some statistics about Maryland farmers markets: 97 of the 105 MDA-recognized markets have FMNP farmers; 57 markets have farmers who accept SNAP; and 29 markets have farmers who accept electronic WIC benefits.
Maryland Farmers Market Week coincides with National Farmers Market Week.
For more information on farmers markets in Maryland, see www.mda.maryland.gov.
