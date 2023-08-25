CAMBRIDGE — Historic St. Mary’s City announced the Maryland Dove will be sailing to Cambridge in September, via a grant from the Maryland Heritage Areas Authority.
The Maryland Dove is Historic St. Mary’s City floating ambassador and one of its most popular exhibits. The wooden ship design is based on the original Dove, a cargo vessel that arrived along with the passenger ship Ark in 1634.
Maryland Dove will be open to the public for free deck tours. “We look forward to partnering with fellow heritage areas,” said HSMC Director of Education, Peter Friesen, “to help connect the traveling exhibit with communities further away than our typical audience.”
Maryland Dove will arrive in Cambridge about 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6 (weather dependent), and will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 7, 8 and 9. Docking will be at Long Wharf, 2 Yacht Club Drive in Cambridge.
Maryland Dove and its dockside exhibits emphasize the waterways of the region, pre-colonial heritage, and interactions between different cultures. The ship and its exhibits are designed to spark conversation, highlighting the depth of history represented in the area and the interactions between Native peoples and European colonists. Maryland Dove is a unique representative of the complicated history, representing colonization and the effects on those that called the land home.
Maryland Dove will return to its home port of Historic St. Mary’s City on Tuesday, Sept. 12, and be open for exhibit at 11 a.m. When docked at HSMC, tours of the ship are included in the museum’s general admission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.