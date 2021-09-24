Joe Connor, the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum’s lead shipwright, gives guests a look inside the new Maryland Dove. CBMM is offering immersive group tours of the ship on Thursdays this October, with dates and additional details available at cbmm.org/shipyardprograms.
ST, MICHAELS — On Thursdays next month, the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum is offering the public a chance to go behind the fences of its working Shipyard for an immersive small group tour of the Maryland Dove build project.
Scheduled for 3 p.m .on Thursdays Oct. 7, 14, 21 and 28, the 45-minute tours will provide an up-close look at what it takes to build a historic maritime vessel in modern times. Led by CBMM’s shipwrights, each tour will give guests a more personal experience with its construction of Maryland Dove, a reproduction of the vessel that accompanied the first European settlers to Maryland in 1634. Slated for completion in 2022, the iconic ship is owned by the state of Maryland and operated and maintained by Historic St. Mary’s City.
The cost to participate is $15 per person, with a 20% discount offered to CBMM members and registration required to cbmm.org/shipyardprograms. Please note: CBMM’s working Shipyard is an active construction site; all participants are expected to wear closed toed, supportive shoes.
CBMM members play a critical role in supporting CBMM’s rich legacy of educational programs, fascinating and ever-changing exhibitions, and maintenance of the largest collection of Chesapeake watercraft in the world, including access to exclusive discounts, perks, and programming. To learn more about becoming a CBMM member, visit cbmm.org/membership.
