DAVIDSONVILLE — Maryland Farm Bureau is proud to announce its scholarship recipients for 2023. Three scholarships were awarded to students pursuing academic degrees in food, agriculture and/or natural resources disciplines, and two scholarships were awarded to students pursuing degrees in other academic disciplines or are minoring in food, agriculture and/or natural resources.
“Maryland Farm Bureau is excited to support our member families into the next generation,” said Wayne Stafford, Maryland Farm Bureau president. “We know these students have the background and drive to contribute to their farming and overall communities one day.”
The five scholarships, each valued at $2,000, were awarded to Macy Cook of Cordova, Daniel Ding of Ellicott City, Nithin Gudderra of Aquasco, Ashlynn Kidwell of Sykesville, and Tawney Nelson of Westover.
Applicants were required to write an essay answering the following question: “How can Farm Bureau effectively support young farmers and ranchers to successfully prepare for an ever-changing economy and increasing infrastructure challenges? Provide two examples, including one local program or initiative you have been a part of or been made aware of.”
Recipients or their parents/guardians are members of Maryland Farm Bureau. Selection was made by a scholarship committee designated by Maryland Farm Bureau.
The scholarship awardees are:
Macy Cook of Talbot County Farm Bureau is a high school senior. She will be a college freshman in the fall with plans to major in business at University of Mount Olive in Mount Olive, N.C.
Daniel Ding of Howard County Farm Bureau is a Junior at University of Maryland in College Park, Maryland. He is majoring in environmental science.
Nithin Gudderra of Prince George’s County Farm Bureau is a high school senior at Oxon Hill High School. He will be a college freshman in the fall with plans to major in Agribusiness Management.
Ashlyn Kidwell of Carroll County Farm Bureau is a high school senior at Century High School. She will be a college freshman in the fall with plans to major in agriculture.
Tawney Nelson of Somerset County Farm Bureau is a high school senior at Holly Grove Christian School. She will be a college freshman in the fall with plans to major in nursing at East Carolina University in Greenville, N.C.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.