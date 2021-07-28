CENTREVILLE — To support the next generation in agriculture, the Maryland Grain Producers awarded five scholarships in the amount of $2,500 each to association members during the Maryland Commodity Classic Thursday, July 22, at the Queen Anne’s County 4-H Park. This year’s recipients were Austin Nickerson of Worton, Chad Patterson of Chestertown, Dylan Hill of Kennedyville, Jennifer Gannon of Centreville, and Will Turner of Preston.
The Grain Producers Scholarship Committee was swept away with the vigorous 2021 applications and asked the Utilization Board to support a fifth scholarship this year.
MGPUB President John Bruning said, “The MPGUB scholarship supports young people who excel in college and their community and who will use their education to help our industry grow and succeed. Every year, there is a shortage of agriculture graduates to fill professional positions in the field of agriculture and that gap continues to grow. We are excited to see these young people wanting to make a difference in agriculture.”
Through the annual scholarship program, more than $202,500 has been awarded to the future of agriculture.
Austin “Dutch” Nickerson
In Kent County, Dutch Nickerson continues to work on the family’s farm while attending the University of Delaware as a full time student. Dutch graduated from The Gunston School in 2018 before attending Chesapeake Community College. From Chesapeake, Dutch transferred to the University of Delaware to study agriculture and natural resources. Dutch pans to return to the family farm after graduation, where his mom, Kristen is employed full time. While working alongside family, Dutch plans to grow his already established seedling tree planting business and expand the family’s operation.
Chad Patterson
Raised on a dairy and grain farm in Chestertown, Chad Patterson is currently a sophomore at Purdue University. At Purdue, Chad is working toward a degree in agriculture systems management to bring efficiency back to the family’s multi-generational farm. This summer, Chad is interning with Nutrient Ag Solutions. In Indiana, Chad has been involved in the Dairy Club, Agriculture Systems Management Club, and with the Agriculture Tech and Innovation Club. In 2020, Chad graduated from Queen Anne’s County High School where he was involved in varsity sports, the FFA chapter and the National Honors Society.
Dylan Hill
Raised on a grain and beef farm and Pioneer seed business, Dylan Hill is currently attending the University of Delaware working on a Plant Science Degree. In Newark, Dylan is involved with the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity while gaining a stronger understanding of plant biology and genetics to bring his knowledge back to the family farm as the sixth generation. Dylan graduated from Kent County High School in 2018 where he was involved in soccer and baseball and was a member of the National Honors Society.
Jennifer Gannon
Raised in Centreville on her parents’ grain and pork farm, Jennifer Gannon has an in-depth knowledge of agriculture. Growing up, Jen was very involved in the Pony Express 4-H Club and FFA chapter, today volunteering her time back to these organizations. In 2018, she graduated from the Queen Anne’s County High School and began her secondary education at Chesapeake College. Now Jen is a junior at the University of Maryland, College Park majoring in agriculture business management. Jen is currently employed part-time at Talbot County Extension as their program assistant and at Thompson Ag Consulting as one of the 2021 college student interns. Through Jen’s experience, she plans to return to the family farm and one day add agri-tourism to the farm to educate the public on the importance of agriculture.
Will Turner
From Preston, Will Turner graduated from Colonel Richardson High School this May. Will was very active in his school’s football, soccer, and baseball teams while academically being involved in National Honor Society, National Technical Honor Society, and serving in the Student Government Association. Will has worked alongside his father, Greg Turner on the family’s grain farm, for a number of years and hopes to expand his knowledge on production agriculture at Delaware Technical Community College. As an incoming freshman, Will plans to major in agribusiness management while playing baseball for the college.
