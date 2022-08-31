Conflict Resolution Day Bookmark Awards

Kent Island Elementary student Rhys Goodloe, 2021 first place winner in the K-2 category, with media specialist Danielle Lowe.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

ANNAPOLIS – The Maryland Judiciary’s Mediation and Conflict Resolution Office is inviting students to help promote peacemaking by submitting artwork for the 17th annual Conflict Resolution Day Bookmark Art Contest. The contest is open to all Maryland students in kindergarten through eighth grade to help celebrate national Conflict Resolution Month in October and Conflict Resolution Day on Thursday, Oct. 20, which is also the entry deadline.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.