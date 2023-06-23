CENTREVILLE — June 17 was a beautiful day here, especially for a day long festival celebrating Maryland’s rich history of producing fine wines, beer and spirits. DrinkMaryland is an open-air market and happy hour event that is perfect for a casual Saturday afternoon of showcasing Maryland makers.
Making several stops throughout Maryland, the 2023 event series features local producers, artisans, and musicians. While DrinkMaryland events are free to attend, tasting passes could be ordered in advance to sample locally made wine, beer, and spirits.
Saturday’s event featured local musicians Chesapeake Sons & Philip Dutton, The Alligators, a guest appearance by “The Wine Coach", and a multitude of local vendors as well as a selection of more than 40 of Maryland’s beer wine and spirits producers.
The event concept went from idea to fruition when Centreville Main Street approached the Maryland Wineries Association in 2017 to partner with the Town to celebrate Maryland’s craft beverage makers, artisans, and entertainers.
Now in its sixth year, DrinkMaryland: Centreville - A Maryland Makers Event is produced by event partners Maryland Wineries Association (MWA) and the Town of Centreville and is executed by a group Centreville Main Street volunteer and MWA staff and volunteers. The signature event is funded in part through the generosity of its corporate sponsors. At press time corporate sponsors include Platinum Sponsor: Shore United Bank; Support Services/Stage Production Sponsor: Queenstown Bank; Gold Sponsors: CR Realty and Rosendale Realty; Silver Sponsors: Joseph W. McCartin Insurance, Inc., and Rural Maryland Council; and Bronze Sponsors: Chesapeake Real Estate Associates LLC, Prime Lending, and Queen Anne’s County Library.
A visit with Kent Island’s own Karen Seppi of Love Point Vineyards led to a glass of Seyval Blanc, one of their signature wines. Karen along with husband Tim Seppi run the vineyard and tasting room on the north side of the island off Route 8, where they grow a selection of grapes including sangiovese, a varietal more commonly associated with Chianti and Tuscany Italy. Love Point Vineyards offers a wine for every palate – including a wonderful sparkling Pinot Noir (Slipstream), and the perfect tasting location on the banks of the Bay, on the eastern side of Kent Island.
Next stop was Tipsy Teacher Winery, where they were serving, “The Wine that Fuels and Funds Teachers!” Located at 8370 Ocean Gateway in Easton, the goal of Tipsy Teacher is to help fund under-served classrooms in Maryland. True to their word, they donate a portion of every sale to local schools, directly to underfunded and underappreciated teachers. All the wines have fun names like Recess, Summer Vacation, Extra Credit Cab – you get the picture. On top of the clever names, they were all very drinkable.
A short walk through the festival found local brewery Ten Eyck Brewing Company. Located off Route 50, across from Chesapeake College, they serve up cold IPAs and a Sugar Plum Fruited Sour beer. Speaking with Ian Burkey shortly after 3 p.m., he said tasters at this year’s festival were plentiful, and he’d already run out of beer and was making the short drive back for reinforcements. This was his third year at this event, and was by far the largest turn-out, he noted. It was clear Ten Eyck has a strong local following, as several people stopped to ask for additional purchases following their tasting.
On the way to yet another local distiller was a group of local Centreville neighbors, identifying themselves only as “Jacob, Dirk, D, Fred and Al” they shared this was their second year at the event, they had a responsible designated driver on call, and it was a perfect day to hang out with friends and enjoy such a variety.
Also representing at the festival, Centreville's own Bull and Goat Brewery/Old Courthouse Distillery owner Jeff Putnam was on hand to give a virtual tour of their wares since they too were down to a single tap. Putnam described their own Agave Spirit, with Agave imported from Mexico. Paired with a special lime juice they also produce; it is perfect over ice or as a part of your favorite craft cocktail. Now the only distillery in Queen Anne's County, Old Courthouse also has a popular bourbon blend to accompany the brewery side of the house always has several very tasty beers on tap. In business for seven years, Putnam says they have supported this event since its inception.
After several stops along the tasting trail, it was time for some food. Kent Island Crab Cakes served up their authentic version of the Maryland Crab Cake. Michelle Kauffman, daughter of owner Ron, said, “Love is the main ingredient in our recipes and our recommended daily allowance is to both give and receive all you possibly can. We are sons and daughters of the third generation blessed to have been raised in the watershed of the Chesapeake Bay – the largest estuary in the United States.” The signature recipe has been passed down through the generations, and Kaufmann said she has been working at the family owned company since she was about 4-years-old. Everything they served up was met with smiles, and no one seemed to mind the wait, knowing what was in store.
Rounding out the day, Carrie Sue's CupCakery offered up something sweet. Located in Church Hill, they usually go through about 300 cupcakes and other desserts for this event. Owner Carrie Brittingham-Price has been making her sweets for 14 years and has supported this event for the past three. She laughed, "It can be a bit slow in the beginning of the day, but after folks try a couple of beers or wines, they tend to come over for something to eat – we have a line by the end of the day!” It was easy to see why, as her baked goods were every bit as tasty as they looked.
At 4 p.m., the party was nearly over, but the crowd did not seem to care. Revelers were content to linger and enjoy the sunshine and camaraderie, tasting one or two more of the offered selections. Local Centreville Police officers were on hand as well to ensure everyone was enjoying themselves responsibly. When asked about the event, they were quick to point out this event is always a well run and positive turn-out for Centreville.
