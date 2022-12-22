Maryland Senate honors Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra

Sen. Addie Eckardt, left, presents an official citation from the Maryland Senate recognizing the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra's 25 years of presenting classical music to the region to MSO Music Director Michael Repper and Board President Jeffrey Parker.
WYE MILLS — Senator Adelaide “Addie” Eckardt, R-37, presented an Official Citation of the Senate of Maryland to the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra honoring the Orchestra’s 25 years of “presenting classical music to the Mid-Atlantic Region.”
Eckardt, noting the importance of music to the cultural life of the area, made the presentation to MSO Board President Jeffrey Parker and Music Director Michael Repper on Dec. 1 at the Gala Dinner following the Orchestra’s annual “Holiday Joy” concert held at the Todd Performing Arts Center at Chesapeake College.
“The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra and its Board of Directors are deeply honored to be presented with this Official Citation from the Senate of Maryland,” Parker said. “The Citation recognizes our 25 years of presenting classical symphonic music here on the Eastern Shore and across the Delmarva Peninsula.”
Each of the regular season MSO concerts are given three times: Once in the Easton area; once in either Rehoboth Beach or Lewes, Delaware; and once in either Ocean City or Ocean Pines. Eckardt represents Legislative District 37, which comprises the Maryland counties of Caroline, Dorchester, Talbot and Wicomico, so her constituency makes up a fair proportion of MSO’s subscribers and audience at the three venues.
The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra is the only professional symphony orchestra serving southern Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore with a full season of programs. The MSO is supported in part by the Maryland State Arts Council; the Talbot County Arts Council; the Worcester County Arts Council; the Sussex County, Delaware Council; and the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore Inc.
