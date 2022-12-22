Maryland Senate honors Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra

Sen. Addie Eckardt, left, presents an official citation from the Maryland Senate recognizing the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra's 25 years of presenting classical music to the region to MSO Music Director Michael Repper and Board President Jeffrey Parker.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

WYE MILLS — Senator Adelaide “Addie” Eckardt, R-37, presented an Official Citation of the Senate of Maryland to the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra honoring the Orchestra’s 25 years of “presenting classical music to the Mid-Atlantic Region.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.