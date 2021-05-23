TIMONIUM – The Maryland State Fair is currently seeking four-year college, post- secondary college, and trade school applicants for the F. Grove Miller Maryland State Fair Honorary and the Marlin K. Hoff Memorial Scholarship programs. Scholarship rules and applications may be obtained at www.marylandstatefair.com/general-info/scholarships. Completed applications and supplemental information must be electronically submitted, no later than midnight on June 1 to scholarshipinfo@marylandstatefair.com . Recipients of the scholarships will be recognized at special ceremonies during the 2021 Maryland State Fair.
“Since its inception in 1879, agriculture education has been one of the Maryland State Fair’s top priorities,” said Maryland State Fair General Manager Andy Cashman. “Our competitive scholarships highlight and reward the accomplishments of youth, help them with their educational pursuits, and promote the importance of agriculture to our state and our world.”
The F. Grove Miller Maryland State Fair Honorary $2,000 Scholarships recognize the importance of education and participation in the Maryland State Fair. Applicants must be permanent residents of Maryland who have exhibited at the 2020 Maryland State Fair. They must be enrolled, and entering their freshman through senior year, in a four-year college, post- secondary college or trade school. Recipients will be selected based on their involvement in the Maryland State Fair, academic performance, leadership qualities, future goals, and financial need. Four winners will be selected and will each receive $2,000 in scholarship monies. The scholarships will be presented during the 4-H/FFA Judging Award Program at the 2021 Maryland State Fair.
The Marlin K. Hoff Memorial $2,000 Scholarship will be awarded to one Maryland youth who has carried a 4-H, FFA or breed organization dairy project, has participated in the 2020 Maryland State Fair, and is enrolled and entering their freshman through senior year, in a 4-year college, post-secondary college or trade school The recipient will be selected on the basis of involvement in the dairy industry, academic performance, leadership qualities, future goals and financial need. The scholarship will be awarded during the Maryland Holstein Futurity at the 2021 Maryland State Fair.
For additional information, go to www.marylandstatefair.com/general-info/scholarships.
