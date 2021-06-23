DENTON — Mid-Shore Community Mediation Center hosted a free community resource fair June 5 at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in Denton.
Information was available on health and wellness; housing; recovery supports; legal assistance; the Women’s, Infants and Children’s program; behavioral health; youth services, and mediation.
Volunteers promoted their community services and handed out pamphlets. There was help is out there for everything from rental assistance to addiction to mental illness to legal trouble.
Alicia Myers said, “I am here representing Mid-Shore Pro Bono in Denton. We are here to help with any civil or legal needs. We do wills, powers of attorney and advanced medical directives. We also work with family law cases, divorce and custody modifications. We can help with rent.”
Mid-Shore Pro Bono has Sandy Brown as its executive director. She said, “On average we serve 3,000 calls for help each year. We expect that to grow due to the COVID crisis impacting more families in a negative way. Outreach is crucial. People don’t realize that there is a legal remedy to their problem. We want to make sure we are serving the population that can’t afford legal assistance. There is a legal remedy to their housing, family and financial law issue.”
Find out more at www.midshoreprobono.org.
Rebecca Lepter is in charge of outreach and education at Crossroads Community. She said, “It is a big resource for young people who are struggling. Depression, COVID and opioids all go hand in hand for our young people. We have also seen a big increase in eating disorders. It is something they have control of when everything else in the world is out of control. I like being able to work in a regional capacity.”
Crossroads goes beyond just helping. It creates safety nets by enhancing community.
“We give them opportunities to connect with other young people who are struggling, build social networks and build skills so they can move through into adulthood, healthy and with the skills they need to be successful,” said Lepter.
Drugs are a massive problem for a the community, and the issue is beginning to be met as a health crisis rather than as something to litigate.
Caroline County Health Department prevention specialist Shelly Niehaus said, “We have a mobile treatment unit that goes to different parts of Caroline County every week. I also do Narcan training for the community.
“People can come right to the location and not feel stigmatized. If they run out of Narcan, we bring them more.”
Michelle Hammond, care coordinator at the health department, said Caroline has only one recovery house, which is Riverside. They want to educate the public so more resources are available in Caroline County. She said realizes that some people feel uncomfortable seeking help in their own community and that fear of stigma can keep people from seeking help.
Giving a message to the community, Hammond said, “Be open to change. Change is integral to what is going on with the epidemic. Don’t stigmatize it (drug abuse) because it could be your family member. Don’t ever feel like you can’t ask for help. That’s is what the health department is here for. If we can’t offer the services, we can find someone who can.”
Another component of a healthy community is tackling homelessness.
Desiree Jefferson, urban youth program coordinator at His Hope Ministries, said, “We offer shelter and rapid rehousing services and also homeless prevention. While they are in our shelter, we can pay first month’s rent and a security deposit for their new home. And we offer life skills trainings and connections to other community resources. We can help them write a resume, and we are offering a financial literacy class with Shore United Bank.”
His Hope Ministries’ goal is to end homelessness in Caroline County. Sometimes a specific illness can lead to homelessness. Mental illness can be a harbinger of homelessness.
Laura Bowen of Main Street Housing said her mission was for MSH to develop and manage quality, affordable, independent housing for individuals and families living with mental health disabilities.
“We have over a hundred tenants, and we have five staff. We are state-funded and we are nonprofit. We write grants to get properties. We have 17 properties. We serve people with chronic mental health issues. We continue to grow and buy houses,” Bowen said.
Diane Lane, executive director of Chesapeake Voyagers, said, “We are located in Easton, but we serve all five Mid-Shore counties. We provide peer support to anybody who has mental health challenges and ... addictions struggles. It’s free. We are grant funded. Part of our mission is to reduce isolation by providing a safe and comfortable place to come to. We don’t take insurance, so we don’t need to ask a lot of questions. We want them to build their own support network. That’s the goal.”
Walking around the church, there were another 10 or so tables set up. One was sponsored by Americorps, and there were two volunteers from this federal group.
Abbey Lewis, who works for the Mid-Shore Community Mediation Center, has a master’s degree in conflict analysis and dispute resolution. Her group does a surprising array of peacemaking.
“We do mediations and facilitations to help build communities and bringing people together. People come to us when there is conflict. Could be custody issues or planning a wedding if you don’t get along with your mother-in-law. We are in the detention centers. We are also in the school system in Dorchester County. We have well over 50 volunteers. We do two-hour sessions and we always work in pairs,” said Lewis.
So all kinds of community members can get the support they need. All of these people are a phone call away and really want to help.
