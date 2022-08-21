The other day I decided to treat myself to a hand-crafted drink at Starbucks. As I approached the store, I saw another customer approaching. There was no question in my mind he was going to order five drinks for his coworkers. I picked up my pace … I was going to get there first. And I did. But then something came over me. I opened the door and held it open for my competition to enter first. I think he was stunned. Then, as we got to the counter, he suggested I order first, as he had several drinks to buy. I was stunned. There was a lesson there.

