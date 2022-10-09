As I was checking out at our local Harris Teeter last Thursday, I glanced at the rack of scandal sheets just below the bubble gum. Obviously written by Lady Whistledown, they promised to tell all the confidential goings on between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. Will he ever go back to Jennifer? What I did chuckle about was that nothing was confidential. Well, mediation is!
When you decide to go to mediation, or are encouraged by the court, the first thing you do is sign an agreement to participate. That agreement will state something like this:
“Anything that is said in mediation will be held as confidential by the mediator. A participant in a mediation may not disclose (or be required to disclose) a mediation communication in any judicial, administrative, or other proceeding. Further, a mediation communication is any communication, whether spoken, written or nonverbal.”
To be clear, some communications that involve health and safety are not protected, but everything else is held in confidence. Confidentiality is a critical feature of mediation. The fact is, many seek mediation because communication that is shared is protected. What is discussed in mediation can not be used in court and the mediator cannot be subpoenaed to testify in a trial.
In mediation, generally two parties, who from past experience, are not likely to trust each other, are thrust together and expected to give the other party information that could be used against them. As a result, confidentiality facilitates mediation in the same way trust facilitates friendship. Confidentiality deprives the disputants of the ability to use the information they gain during the mediation to the detriment of the other party. This paves the way for meaningful interaction between the parties in a relatively non-threatening environment.
Confidentiality then, has a major impact on finding common ground and discovering reasonable solutions to conflict. The process involves proposing solutions to one another. That process involves risk, but parties are more likely to offer creative ideas if they know that, if settlement is not reached, those proposals cannot be used to pressure them in a future legal action.
Often the mediator will ask to meet each party separately. That conversation is equally protected by confidentiality. For example, last week I mediated a dispute between two parties that involved a payment and refund. The details are not important, and I could not disclose them anyway, but after a long and detailed joint conversation, I asked if I could meet with both parties separately. During each of those conversations I discovered what truly motivated the dispute and worked with each party independently to help them recognize that, in fact, their goals were being met. What I also discovered was that the parties where literally within $20 of reaching a monetary settlement. Without the protection of confidentiality during those private conversations, it is likely none of that information would have been shared. We settled and both parties moved on with their lives.
If you choose mediation, you can count on confidentiality as a feature of the process. However, if you choose to date Brad Pitt or Angelina Jolie, be prepared to read about yourself at the Harris Teeter checkout.
Steve Forrer, former dean and vice chancellor of University of Maryland Global Campus, is currently a mediator for the Maryland District and Circuit Courts. Questions can be submitted at www.doncastermediation.com/contact for Steve to answer in this column. He also accepts private mediations.
