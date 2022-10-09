As I was checking out at our local Harris Teeter last Thursday, I glanced at the rack of scandal sheets just below the bubble gum. Obviously written by Lady Whistledown, they promised to tell all the confidential goings on between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. Will he ever go back to Jennifer? What I did chuckle about was that nothing was confidential. Well, mediation is!

