Our grandkids are wonderful, but they are kids. On a recent visit we took them to one of the “high end” ice cream stores in Easton. Translation — pricey. Since there were seven of us, I made the prudent financial decision that one scoop would serve everybody well. Upon that restrictive announcement the reaction was, shall we say, a bit over the top. “Unfair! We always get two scoops.” At that point I decided this was a “teaching moment.” Either you accept the offer of one scoop or get no scoops at all. “Yes, but our other grandparents always get us two scoops!” I held firm. “One scoop of this ice cream tastes so good it is worth two from the average ice cream purveyor.” That intrigued them, and emotion was replaced with the promise of a better state. Reason prevailed, and it helped that the ice cream was really good.

