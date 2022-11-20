After watching what happened in Ft. Myers Beach, Florida I was reminded that living on the Eastern Shore can put us on target for a hurricane. So we decided to install a generator at our home in Easton. It was not hard to arrange. When the crew came to install the equipment one of the steps in the process was to simulate an outage. As they shut down the power to the house, the transfer switch offered a loud “snap” and automatically turned on the generator, restoring electricity. The house moved on with its business of washing, heating and powering my laptop.

