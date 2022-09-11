My first job was working for the University of Maryland University College, recently rebranded as Global Campus. The mission was to provide “real” undergraduate and graduate programs to U.S. military, dependents and diplomats wherever they served.
For me, and my wife, that meant assignment to Okinawa, Japan. It was a wonderful assignment and for two years we worked and learned about Asian culture. As it turned out, my program administrator was a remarkable woman who went to China in 1926 with her fur trader husband. She stayed there until the beginning of World War II and returned to Okinawa following the war working for the US civilian administration of the island until it reverted to Japan.
I was very young and impatient and she was older and decidedly wiser. She would often coach me through various tangles the program offered up. One I remember clearly. The details are not important, but the bottom line was I had to say no to a request, which I found difficult.
Her advice: “When you close a door, be sure to open a window.” Good advice and I wish I had a nickel for every time I have thought of it over the years. And I often think of it as I mediate disputes. Here is a recent example.
A homeowner signed a contract with a roofer to repair his roof. A dispute arose over a leaking skylight. The homeowner thought that repair was included in the price. It was not repaired, and he wanted $2,500 from the contractor.
The contractor pointed out the contract did not mention the skylight issue, but did acknowledge it was discussed. It was pretty clear there was a misunderstanding.
The homeowner made the first offer to reduce his claim to $2,000. The contractor instantly replied, “No way!”
The door was slammed shut. As far as the homeowner was concerned the conversation was over and the next move was to take the matter to District Court.
After a brief chat with the contractor, he admitted he often worked in the neighborhood, realized there was some confusion, and did not want to tarnish his local reputation.
He then “opened the window.” How about $750? The response was that is less than the repair would cost, why not just come and repair the skylight? The contractor thought for a moment. “OK, but can you pay me $250 which would cover the materials?” The homeowner replied. “Done!” Windows were opening everywhere!
There are several keys to successful mediation. The first, is for both parties to recognize the ultimate settlement will not be perfect for either party and that mediation is a guided conversation to find an acceptable solution. Another key is the series of suggestions and offers that will eventually discover that solution. For that to work, the conversation needs to keep moving forward. Doors can be closed, but windows, also have to be opened.
Steve Forrer, former dean and vice chancellor of University of Maryland Global Campus, is currently a mediator for the Maryland District and Circuit Courts. Questions can be submitted at www.doncastermediation.com/contact for Steve to answer in this column. He also accepts private mediations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.