EASTON — Chesapeake Forum presents “Meditation: It’s Not What You Think!” with Mary Carpenter. There are many misconceptions about meditation, but ultimately, it is about transformation. It is about letting go of the known to reveal the unknown.
The fruits of meditation are not realized while sitting in the practice. They are expressed outwardly in your daily life as truth within is realized. The good news is that it does not require a huge time commitment to realize some of the possible benefits of greater compassion and patience, as well as gain a mind that is not so likely to run amok.
Take a brief three-week journey with Capenter to review different meditation practices. Then learn a simple, silent, yet powerful Christian meditation called Christ-Centered Prayer Meditation — a practice of resting in awareness of your Spiritual Heart Center area. The class will discuss and explore what is happening in the practice and what may flow out of the practice into one’s daily life. Participants have nothing to lose and everything to gain, Carpenter said.
This three-session hybrid course takes place on Thursdays, Feb 10, 17 and 24, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Cost: $30. Choose in-person class at the Easton Peachblossom YMCA or Zoom. Note: This hybrid course is not being recorded.
Carpenter is a meditation guide and author. She knows the difficulty of learning and maintaining a practice and teaches in an approachable manner. The Christ-Centered Prayer Meditation has transformed her, restoring relationships, and bringing her a greater sense of purpose and fulfillment in life, she said.
Carpenter co-authored “Spirituality: Yours and Dreams: States of Consciousness” with her meditation teacher, Carla R. Mancari. She also authored “Unfoldment: A Journey of Awakening, Reflections along the Way.” To register for this class or find the list of Winter 2022 classes visit online at www.chesapeakeforum.org.
