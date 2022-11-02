ST. MICHAELS — The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum is offering guests the opportunity to experience traditional iron casting at its Shipyard in November, through its Metal Casting Workshop and Pour on the Shore events, presented in partnership with locally based cast iron cookware manufacturer Butter Pat Industries.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.