Commodity Classic scholarship winners

Four of seven Maryland Grain Producers Scholarship honorees are pictured, Thursday afternoon, July 27, at the 25th annual Maryland Commodity Classic, held at the 4-H Park in Centreville. From left, Sydney Carter of Newburg (Charles County), Dylan Patterson of Chestertown (Queen Anne’s County), Parker Miller of Kennedyville (Kent County) and Emily Crossley of Sudlersville (Queen Anne's). All are pursuing college degrees in agriculture related fields of study.

 Photo by DOUG BISHOP

CENTREVILLE — Seven area students were awarded scholarships ranging from $1,000 to $3,000 during the 25th annual Commodity Classic July 27. The Maryland Grain Producers Association announced the honorees, all of whom are continuing their agricultural educations with the help of these financial awards.

  

Tags

Newsletters

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.