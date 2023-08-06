CENTREVILLE — Seven area students were awarded scholarships ranging from $1,000 to $3,000 during the 25th annual Commodity Classic July 27. The Maryland Grain Producers Association announced the honorees, all of whom are continuing their agricultural educations with the help of these financial awards.
Three students received scholarships in the amount of $3,000 each.
Raised on a dairy and grain farm in Chestertown, Chad Patterson is an incoming senior at Purdue University in Indiana, working toward a degree in Agricultural Systems Management to bring efficiency back to the family’s multi-generational farm. Patterson is a 2020 graduate of Queen Anne’s County High School, where he was involved in sports, the FFA Chapter and the National Honor Society.
Parker Miller graduated from Kent County High School in 2022 and completed his first year at the Institute of Applied Agriculture at the University of Maryland, majoring in Agribusiness. Aside from college, he works for three different farming operations, his family’s grain farm, a dairy farm and an organic row crop farm. Miller was raised on his family’s farm in Kennedyville, and plans to return to the farm after he graduates.
Sydney Garner is a senior at the University of Kentucky, studying Agriculture Ecosystem Sciences. She was raised on her family’s grain farm in Newburg (Charles County), where she was active in Charles County 4-H and Charles County Farm Bureau. Upon graduation from college, she plans to work with 4-H through the Cooperative Extension.
Awarded a $2,000 scholarship, Dylan Patterson, a 2023 graduate of Queen Anne’s County High School, intends to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering. While at QACHS, he was a member of the school’s baseball team, and active in 4-H, showing beef, dairy and swine for years. Patterson helps in his family’s grain farm in Chestertown, and also works for another farmer in his spare time.
Tawney Nelson, a 2023 graduate of Holy Grove Christian School in Westover, also received $2,000. There, she was a member of the school’s National Honor Society, also performing on the school’s track and field team, field hockey team and cheerleading squad. This fall, she will attend East Carolina University with the intention of majoring in pediatric nursing.
Emily Crossley of Sudlersville is 2023 graduate from Queen Anne’s County High School. She will attend West Virginia University, pursuing a degree in Agricultural Education. She was president of the FFA Chapter at QACHS, a member of the National Honor Society, the National Art Honor Society, the Interact Club, and Women’s Varsity Tennis Team. She hopes to become an agriculture teacher upon graduating from college. Crossley was awarded $1,000 to further her education.
A sophomore at the University of Delaware majoring in Agriculture and Natural Resources with a minor in Animal Science, Kaitlyn Bradley was the Dorchester County Farm Bureau Ambassador and Caroline/Dorchester County Fair Queen. She was first-runner up in the Maryland Dairy Princess contest. Currently, she is completing an internship with Smithfield Pork Industry in North Carolina.
Along with these scholarships, MGPA awarded two first-time $1,500 CDL certification grants to members to help with their driver training costs. Recipients were Jayden Wilson, full-time employee at Chesterville Bridge Farm, and Evan Staley of Tower View Farm.
The MGPA has awarded over 80 scholarships over the years, helping young people pursue their educational goals.
Maryland Grain Producers Association is a membership organization of grain producers across the state. The organization’s major role is to act as a voice for grain farmers, mostly through its legislative activities both at the state and federal levels. Members stay informed through newsletters, social media, and the Maryland Commodity Classic. The MGPA headquarters is located at 210 Fallen Horse Circle, Suite 100, Queenstown, MD 21658.
