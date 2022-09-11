ST. MICHAELS — From Sept. 30-Oct. 2, the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum will again host one of the nation’s largest gatherings of small boat enthusiasts and unique watercraft at Mid-Atlantic Small Craft Festival XXXIX.
During the three-day festival, CBMM guests can marvel at the craftsmanship and innovation used in traditional and contemporary small craft while enjoying CBMM’s waterfront campus and indoor and outdoor exhibitions. Hundreds of amateur and professional boatbuilders and enthusiasts, hailing from near and far, are set to showcase their boats at the 39th annual festival.
Sailing skiffs, rowing shells, kayaks, canoes, paddle boats, prams, and one-of-a-kind boats will be on display and in the water throughout this family-oriented event. Small craft owners from across the country will be available to share their knowledge and boating experiences with guests
On Saturday, CBMM Shipyard staff and Chesapeake Wooden Boat Builders School instructors will be on hand to offer boatbuilding and maritime demonstrations. Also, beginning at 1 p.m. on Saturday, there will be a lively Miles River race of small craft, which can be viewed from CBMM’s waterfront and docks.
Festival-goers will be able to vote for their favorite boat, with the People’s Choice award and others announced among participants on Saturday evening. Limited offerings will be available for the public to see on Sunday.
For safety reasons, dogs are not permitted on museum grounds during CBMM festivals, with the exception of certified service dogs.
Public entrance to the Mid-Atlantic Small Craft Festival is included with CBMM’s general admission, which is good for two consecutive days and free for CBMM members. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
For more information, visit cbmm.org/smallcraftfestival. Anyone looking to participate as an exhibitor should visit cbmm.org/mascfparticipants.
