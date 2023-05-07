EASTON — The Mid-Atlantic Symphony is pleased to announce its upcoming Jazz Septet concerts, scheduled for May 11 at the Avalon Theatre in Easton, and May 12 at Epworth United Methodist Church in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.
Led by jazz pianist Adam Glaser and featuring some of the talented jazz musicians of the MSO, the Jazz Septet will perform an eclectic program of classic jazz standards, as well as original compositions from Glaser’s catalog.
The Mid-Atlantic Symphony is known for its commitment to bringing world-class music to audiences throughout the region, and these Jazz Septet concerts promise to be no exception. With performances scheduled in two of the area’s premier venues on the Delmarva Peninsula, the Avalon Theatre and Epworth United Methodist Church, this is an event not to be missed.
“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring such an exceptional group of musicians to the Avalon Theater and Epworth United Methodist Church,” said MSO Chairman Jeffrey Parker. “Adam Glaser is one of the most versatile musicians on the East Coast, and we are honored to have him lead this talented group of musicians from the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra in what is sure to be an unforgettable evening of music.”
The Jazz Septet concerts will take place on May 11 at the Avalon Theatre in Easton at 7 p.m., and on May 12 at Epworth United Methodist Church in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware at 7 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase online or by phone. Cost: $35 each.
The Mid-Atlantic Symphony offers a group discount for the purchase of 10 or more tickets to a single concert. The Orchestra also makes a limited number of free tickets available for students 18 years and under; tickets for accompanying parents are $10 each. Reservations are required for the free tickets and may be made by calling 888-846-8600.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.