Martha Read, left, was the guest of honor at the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra’s 2022 Legacy Award Gala Dinner. The evening included a toast to Read from MSO’s Board of Directors Chairman Jeffrey Parker, center, and a poem by Read’s daughter, Allison Walk, right.
EASTON — The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra (MSO) concluded its 2021-2022 season in Easton on Friday, April 22, 2022, with its season finale concert, A Gloriously Radiant Finale. The concert, which featured YaoGuang Zhai, the principal clarinetist of the Baltimore Symphony, was met with a rave review and a standing ovation.
After the concert concluded, the MSO Board of Directors hosted a post-concert dinner at the Eastern Shore Land Conservancy in Easton where it honored former board member and long-time supporter of the MSO, Martha Read with the MSO’s 2022 Legacy Award. The dinner was catered by renowned chef Jordan Lloyd of Hambleton House Catering and Events and featured a four-course dinner of salad, tuna tartar, beef short ribs and opera cakes for dessert. The space at the ESLC was stunningly decorated for the occasion where the space was transformed into a conservatory with beautifully appointed tables, lighting and floral extravaganzas. The evening also featured pianist Charlie Etzel who further helped to create a festive atmosphere for the evening’s revelers.
Upon arrival, the dinner guests were greeted with a glass of prosecco, and a toast to Read given by MSO’s Board of Directors Chairman Jeffrey Parker. The night also included speeches by MSO’s Music Director, Maestro Julien Benichou, a poem written by Read’s daughter, Alison Walk, and Read herself, who spoke so eloquently about what the MSO has meant to her as a resident of Easton for many years. Read has both served on the MSO’s Board of Directors as well as contributing both time and financial contributions that have advanced the growth of the orchestra, which is now planning its 25th season.
The Legacy Award Gala Dinner is held annually immediately following the MSO Season Finale Concert honoring a selected individual who has contributed to the continued growth and success of the orchestra.
The only professional symphony orchestra serving the Delmarva peninsula with an annual full season of programs, the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra is supported in part by the Maryland State Arts Council; the Talbot County Arts Council; the Worcester County Arts Council; the Sussex County, DE Council; and the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore, Inc.
