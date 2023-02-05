Mid-Atlantic Symphony selects winners of Loker Concerto Competition

From left, front row: first place winner, Elizabeth Song; honorable mention, Emma Taggart; and second place winner, Ethan Nylander; back row, MSO Concertmaster Kimberly McCollum, MSO Principal Bassoonist Terry Ewell and MSO Music Director Michael Repper.
EASTON — The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra held its 2023 Elizabeth Loker Concerto Competition on Thursday, Jan. 12, at the Avalon Theatre in Easton. This year’s annual competition included applicants from throughout the United States ranging from ages 12 to 25. The seven finalists competed in a final live round of the competition in front of a panel of three judges which included, Grammy-nominated MSO Music Director, Michael Repper, MSO Concertmaster, Kimberly McCollum, and MSO Principal Bassoonist, Terry Ewell.
The contestants in the final round were Ethan Nylander of Townsend, Delaware, on flute, Philina Zhang of New York, New York, on piano, Elizabeth Song of Haworth, New Jersey, on the violin, James Kang of Newark, Delaware, on the viola, Valerie Wellington of Kansas City, Missouri, on the piano, Haozhou Wang of Philadelphia, on the piano, and Emma Taggart of Brooklyn, New York, on the piano. Each of the contestants performed a concerto of their choice in front of the panel of judges and a live audience at the theater. The judges convened and deliberated at the end of the performances before reaching their final decisions.
Prior to announcing the winners, Repper expressed the panel’s delight at the high caliber of each of the contestants’ performances — noting that the judges had a very difficult time selecting the final winners. Ultimately, the panel came to a unanimous decision for the three award recipients.
The winners were announced as follows: 1st prize, Elizabeth Song performing Henri Vieuxtemps’ Violin Concerto No. 5 in A Minor; 2nd prize, Ethan Nylander performing Jacques Ibert’s Concerto for flute and orchestra; and honorable mention, Emma Taggart performing Florence Price’s Piano Concerto in one movement.
MSO Board President Jeffrey Parker noted, “The Board of Directors was thrilled with the 2023 competition results, as well as the audience’s obvious enthusiasm throughout the evening. This year’s competition drew 41 applicants from across the country. The success of the competition has encouraged the MSO Board to reach further to expand next year’s event, where they hope to have the final round of three contestants compete playing live with the MSO full orchestra.”
This year’s first prize winner, Elizabeth Song, along with a cash prize of $2,000, will perform with the MSO at their March concerts, while second prize winner, Ethan Nylander, will perform at the MSO’s Ensemble Series concerts next season.
The MSO will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at Easton Church of God, Easton and Friday, March 10, at Community Church, Ocean Pines and at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at Epworth United Methodist Church, Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.
The Mid-Atlantic Symphony offers a group discount for the purchase of 10 or more tickets to a single concert. The Orchestra also makes a limited number of free tickets available for students 18 years and under; tickets for accompanying parents are $10 each. Reservations are required for the free tickets and may be made by calling 888-846-8600.
