Mid-Atlantic Symphony selects winners of Loker Concerto Competition

From left, front row: first place winner, Elizabeth Song; honorable mention, Emma Taggart; and second place winner, Ethan Nylander; back row, MSO Concertmaster Kimberly McCollum, MSO Principal Bassoonist Terry Ewell and MSO Music Director Michael Repper.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

EASTON — The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra held its 2023 Elizabeth Loker Concerto Competition on Thursday, Jan. 12, at the Avalon Theatre in Easton. This year’s annual competition included applicants from throughout the United States ranging from ages 12 to 25. The seven finalists competed in a final live round of the competition in front of a panel of three judges which included, Grammy-nominated MSO Music Director, Michael Repper, MSO Concertmaster, Kimberly McCollum, and MSO Principal Bassoonist, Terry Ewell.

