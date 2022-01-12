From left are Terry John, owner of Mid-Atlantic Tire Pros and Hybrid Shop; Matt Spence of WCEI, Whitney Kerridge of Admiral Cleaners, Terry Hines of Admiral Cleaners, and Linda Laramy of Crackerjacks with Coats collected for the 15th annual Coats for Kids Drive. Not in the photo are Betsy Griffin of the Star Democrat and Marilyn Neal of the Neighborhood Service Center.
EASTON — Mid-Atlantic Tire Pros and Hybrid Shop in Easton recently sponsored its 15th annual Arlene M. John Koats for Kids Drive, collecting over 409 coats and a number of knit scarfs, hats, and gloves for underprivileged children on the Mid Shore. The drive began in 2007 in honor of Terry John’s late wife Arlene.
“It’s hard to believe it’s been 15 years since we started holding this drive. The community continues to recognize its importance and supports us year after year. We are grateful for everyone who participated this year,” said Terry John, owner of Mid-Atlantic Tire Pros and Hybrid Shop.
Partners in the 2021 event included WCEI/WINX, Crackerjacks, Admiral Cleaners in Easton, Michelin, The Star Democrat, Neighborhood Service Center, Ship and Print, Continental Tire, and SSJ Web Consultants. Admiral Cleaners provided complimentary coat cleaning.
Mid-Atlantic Tire Pros and Hybrid Shop is located at the corner of Dover Road and Teal Drive in Easton. For more information, contact Terry John at 410-770-3337.
