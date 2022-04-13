Tuckahoe Habitat for Humanity receives donation from Mid-Shore Board of Realtors. From left are Diana Albers, MSBR membership chair; Ralph Brome, board vice president, W. Andrew Hanson, board president; Gwen Eskridge, MSBR president; Ray Spradling, board vice president; and Signe Hipperte, board member and head of family selection.
DENTON — Mid-Shore Board of Realtors recently presented a $3,000 check to Tuckahoe Habitat for Humanity in front of the historic Rebecca Tylor House that will soon be restored for their new headquarters in Denton.
“MSBR is happy to help Habitat Tuckahoe,” said Gwen Eskridge, president of MSBR, adding the group was excited to learn the contribution could be used right away. Eskridge noted that during the check presentation meeting, the board members explained how a home that was under construction had to be halted due to COVID-19. Now two years later, Habitat Tuckahoe had to remove the wood framing due to the weather exposure and these funds will help purchase new supplies.
Habitat for Humanity-Tuckahoe plans to have volunteers working on the site again this month, said W. Andrew Hanson, board president. The organization is currently fundraising for this home and looking for a new partner family.
“We are so very thankful for the Mid Shore Board of Realtors, and this generous donation,” Hanson said. Habitat-Tuckahoe has an exciting future, including the restoring the Rebecca Tylor House for the new office and building six homes next to the office on lots acquired by the Town of Denton.
“These lots were abandoned, or sub-code homes and were taken down, the land donated to Habitat,” Hanson said. “We are using a Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development grant, which will partially fund the project so Habitat Tuckahoe can provide new platting and the installation of water service. The grant also includes the stabilization and relocation of the Rebecca Tylor House onto a new permanent foundation and partial remodel/reconstruction. There are also plans to include a storage shed and tool workshop as part of the new headquarters.”
The Mid-Shore Board of Realtors has over 500 Realtors and Affiliates from Caroline, Dorchester, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot counties. The mission of the Mid-Shore Board of Realtors is to advocate for its members and the public to preserve the right to own, transfer and utilize real property.
