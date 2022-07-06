At the Izaak Walton League Mid-Shore Chapter’s monthly dinner meeting on June 30, seven local students received scholarship awards ranging from $1,500 to $2,500 for a total of $14,500. Each recipient and attending parents were introduced and each student gave us a bit of background about themselves and their aspirations for college and career.
The three graduate students attending the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Studies in Cambridge at the Horn Point campus are Laura Wiltsee, Bruna Sobrinho and Nicole Trenholm. Jamie Pierson represented the Laboratory’s candidate selection committee in place of Carin Starr. Patricia Glibert was also in attendance in support of the winners.
Nicole Trenholm was unable to attend the dinner because she is on a research vessel headed for Greenland and will be participating on a team studying glacial coastal fjords that host various water masses that influence the coastal fjord biomass generation, species richness, socio-economy and carbon burial. She is pursuing a PhD.
Laura Wiltsee did her undergraduate studies at Rutgers University and received a B.S. in marine biology and biological oceanography. Wiltsee is currently a Shellfish Aquaculture Innovation Laboratory (SAIL) Fellow and has done research on oyster feeding and respiration flow and on salinity tolerance. Her current research is focused on how oysters change their feeding based on the environment around them. She is working on a master's degree.
Bruna Sobrinho grew up in Brazil and studied oceanography at the Federal University of Paraná., Enchanted by the beauty of phytoplankton and their importance for the health of the planet, she has chosen pursue graduate studies, working with Professor Patricia Glibert and conducting research on the ecology and physiology of phytoplankton. Sobrinho is participating in a multi-disciplinary project studying the blooms of Karenia brevis in Florida. She is working toward a PhD.
The undergraduate students were selected by a Mid-Shore Chapter committee of three members, chaired by Suzanne Sullivan with concurrent reviews by Shawn McLaughlin and Jacob Shaner, both from the Oxford Laboratory.
Joshua Cohee is from Preston, and plans to attend Chesapeake College in the fall to major in criminal justice along with playing baseball at the college. His goal is to become a Natural Resource Police Officer.
Autumn Conley is from Queen Anne’s County. She will be a senior at Shepherd University and is looking forward to graduating with a B.S. in environmental studies next May. Autumn plans to go on to graduate school (possibly at Horn Point).
Davonte Douglas is from Preston, and he is currently entering his senior year at Howard University in Washington, D.C. He's very passionate about environmental issues, especially in his home state of Maryland. This summer, he is working as a student technical assistant at the Maryland Department of the Environment.
Thomas Reincke lives in Dorchester County and will be attending the University of Maryland College Park to major in environmental science and technology.
The chapter extended special thanks to the chapter members and committee members who work in the environmental sciences field. Pierson, Starr, Gilbert, Sullivan, McLaughlin and Shaner were recognized for their assistance in assessing the various candidates.
