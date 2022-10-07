WYE MILLS — The Gunston School is pleased to announce the Mid-Shore College Fair and Financial Planning Evening from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at Chesapeake College’s Health Professions and Athletics Center, Room 130 in Wye Mills. This event is free and open to the public with no registration required. Participants are encouraged to browse the college fair at their own pace and have the option to attend one of two sessions on the Financial Aid Process at 6:15 and 7:15 p.m., led by Director of Financial Aid at Swarthmore College, Varo Duffins.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.