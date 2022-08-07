EASTON — The Mid-Shore Community Band performed at Londonderry on the Tred Avon on June 28 as part of the community’s summer concert series.
“This was the most popular performance yet of the concert series and our residents are already asking for them to come back” said Erica Hardeo, Londonderry activities director. “Music, especially music played by our friends and colleagues, brings a community together and is great reason to come outside and spend time with neighbors.”
The program included patriotic selections in advance of the Fourth of July, including the "The Liberty Bell March," "America the Beautiful" and an "Armed Services Salute."
In addition, the program also included a very special composition, “The Pride of the Clipper,” which was played for the very first time at this performance.
“The Pride of the Clipper” is an original composition, commissioned by the Mid-Shore Community Band, that honors the history of the Town of St. Michaels and its maritime traditions. Named for the iconic, Baltimore Clipper, “Pride of the Clipper” takes the listener back to the early days of St. Michaels combining the joy of living on the water with the industrial sounds of a shipyard. The sound of the ship’s bells interact with the rhythmic banging on metal to immerse the audience in the sounds of a typical St. Michaels morning.
“The Pride of the Clipper” has extra meaning for Londonderry, as the late Jay Harford, a founding member and flutist in the Mid-Shore Community Band, was instrumental in successfully commissioning the composition. After the performance, Jay’s wife, Janet, a Londonderry resident, was presented with flowers in recognition for her support of Jay and his involvement with the band. Janet was joined by her daughter and granddaughter at the performance.
Upcoming performances in the summer concert series include Philip and the Alligators on Tuesday, Aug. 9, and Newspaper Taxi on Wednesday, Sept. 14. Family and friends are welcome.
