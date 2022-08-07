Mid-Shore Community Band

The Mid-Shore Community Band performed at Londonderry on the Tred Avon on June 28 as part of the community’s summer concert series. The program including patriotic selections as well as the first-ever performance of “The Pride of the Clipper,” an original composition commissioned by the Mid-Shore Community Band.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

EASTON — The Mid-Shore Community Band performed at Londonderry on the Tred Avon on June 28 as part of the community’s summer concert series.

