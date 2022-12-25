EASTON — Mid Shore Community Mediation Center is seeking volunteers to join its team of community mediators. The center provides free mediation services for residents of Caroline, Dorchester, and Talbot counties. The Basic Mediation Training will be held twice in 2023, once in February and March and again in August.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.