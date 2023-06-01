Sharon Caldwell

Sharon Caldwell of Easton is a 29 year foster parent in Talbot County and is a participant in the monthly evening virtual Support Group that started three years ago for foster and adoptive families.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN SERVICES

EASTON — Parenting is not easy, but when you add an element like foster parenting into the mix, the challenges can sometimes become daunting. Talbot County Department of Social Services has developed a creative solution to help foster parents through a support group, using a therapist agency, Families Connected from Baltimore County. Melissa Lenet, one of the founders of Families Connected, is the facilitator for the foster parent support group on the Mid-Shore.

