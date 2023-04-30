Mid-Shore Pro Bono offering free advance medical directives

Mid-Shore Pro Bono is offering free advance medical directives by appointment from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, May 1, at the Kramer Center at 104 Powell Street in Centreville. The program is offered in partnership with the Queen Anne’s County Department of Community Services in honor of Senior Law Day. Appointments can be made by calling 410-200-5027 or emailing alicia@midshoreprobono.org.

Mid-Shore Pro Bono is offering free advance medical directives by appointment from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, May 1, at the Kramer Center at 104 Powell Street in Centreville. The program is offered in partnership with the Queen Anne's County Department of Community Services in honor of Senior Law Day.

