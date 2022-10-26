2018 STEM Festival

A student with the early childhood education program at Chesapeake College instructs a preschool-aged child in a water suspension activity.

 PHOTO BY HANNAH COMBS

WYE MILLS — The fifth annual Mid-Shore STEM Festival will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Eastern Shore Higher Education Center, located on the Chesapeake College campus in Wye Mills. The event will be held rain or shine and is free, open to the public and geared toward youth ages 8-16. There are special early childhood STEM activities for youth ages 4-7 as well.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.