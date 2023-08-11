More than 10,500 University of Maryland Global Campus students were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester.
To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term and maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at University of Maryland Global Campus.
Mark Driscoll of Centreville, Anne Cover of Easton, Jennifer Dorr of Denton, Savanna Ward of Federalsburg, Mackenzie Towers of Denton, Andrue Caronna of Oxford, Robert Krampitz of Grasonville, Thomas Johnson of Chestertown, Catherine Bishop of Goldsboro, Duane Rust of Denton, Caroline Hurlebaus of Stevensville.
Donna Albright of Cordova, Daniel Antonio of Centreville, Emily Balderson of Chester, Nancy Boone of Chestertown, Zachary Eicholtz of Centreville, David Evans of Stevensville, Chase Fabrizio of Stevensville, Harrison Ghrist of Denton, Haley Hacker of Cambridge.
Jonathan Hacker of Preston, Heather Hanson of East New Market, Gabrielle Hare of Easton, Robert Hays of Centreville, Brandy Johnson of Federalsburg, Lynnette Lamp of Grasonville, Matthew Oliver of Queenstown, Ciera Plutschak of Easton, Leah Powers of Centreville, Don Reed of Denton.
Nicole Saia of Centreville, Francien Scott of Chester, Jason Staley of Queenstown, Colleen Voss of Preston, Alec Wilson of Easton, Cheryl Bryant of Chestertown, Brooke Bonnar of Stevensville, Michael Collins of Worton, Dale Gabrielsen of Rhodesdale, Andrew Hampton of Chester.
Megan Harris of Stevensville, Dana Legg of Grasonville, Joseph Lewis of Denton, Michael Lingard of Denton, Kathy Jo Marvel of Ridgely, Vanessa McGuckian of Preston, James Newberry of Chester, Michael Parent of Chestertown, Bryan Phillips of Stevensville, Hailey Reinoehl of Centreville.
Kelsey Sullivan of Stevensville, Enzo Albertoni of Stevensville, Jessica Anthony of Chestertown, Nicole Beus Harris of Cambridge, Christina Buckler of Cambridge, Jason Depp of Crumpton, Michael Elmore of Chestertown, Allyson Frank of Grasonville, Sarah Gates of Grasonville, Sarah Gray of Centreville.
Brendan Hall of Stevensville, Allie Harris of Sherwood, Alithia Hollenkamp of Bristol, Alesandra Ibarra of Stevensville, Madilyn Jones of Stevensville, Joshua Jones of Stevensville, Pamela Kelly of Stevensville, Morgan Kimminau of Greensboro, Nix Lamb of Cordova, Amber Litchfield of Chester.
LaTasha Neal of Easton, Karly Nielsen of Centreville, Robert Parham of Denton, Jennifer Powell of Stevensville, Lisa Rue of Cambridge, Jonathan Sandin of Chester, Lauren Singh of Glen Burnie, Karen Stecklair of Chestertown, Jayla Thompson of Stevensville, Ryan Wilson of Centreville.
Shelby Young of Preston, Layla Reeves of East New Market, Trevor Follett of Easton, Madeline Alfera of Cordova, Jacquelyne Baker of Trappe, Jessica Balderson of Stevensville, Hadyn Blanchard of Chester, Tyler Bonkowski of Queenstown, Stephanie Bradfield of Stevensville, Faith Brundige of Easton.
Vincent Crenshaw of Easton, Danny Cascio of Chester, Logan Cullum of Easton, Catherine Ebersberger of Stevensville, Timothy Edenfield of Greensboro, Ashley Hammel of Church Hill, Jesse Haney of Chestertown, Toni Harrison of Federalsburg, Tyneshia Heath of Easton, Jessica Hensley of Wittman.
Charlotte Higdon of Millington, Bonnie Kinsey of Cambridge, Erica Lewis-Mead of Easton, Erin Oliver of Chester, Madison Patchett of Stevensville, Tori Popielarcheck of Stevensville, John Reardon of Chester, Jacob Rothang of Queen Anne, Jazlyn Singh of Greensboro, Grace Slacum of Centreville, Eric Tewey of Centreville, Vivienne Mann of Chestertown.
