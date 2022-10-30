DENTON — The Mid-Shore Women, Infants and Children Program is excited to announce the launch of its new website, www.midshorewic.org. Mid-Shore WIC serves Caroline, Dorchester and Talbot counties and provides free healthy food, breastfeeding support, nutrition education and health care and other referrals for income-eligible women who are pregnant or have recently had a baby, infants and children up to age 5.
“Our new website is a great tool to help expecting parents and families with small children learn about WIC and how to apply, as well as help our existing WIC families understand their benefits and how to access help and education,” said Joyneka Moals, WIC program administrator.
The new website was created to be a helpful tool to any new or expecting parents. In addition to information on the WIC program, the website has extensive information all parents will find helpful, including breastfeeding education, safe sleep information, nutrition tips, language development and literacy resources and more.
“We even have sections of the website devoted to employers to help them understand laws around breastfeeding and pregnancy and provide tips on how to build a truly family friendly workplace,” said Moals.
If you are pregnant, planning to become pregnant, or have a child under age 5, Mid-Shore WIC encourages you to visit their website to learn how WIC may be able to help. WIC is available to all kinds of families, including working families, military families, adoptive families and foster families.
“WIC can make a tremendous healthy difference for your family,” Moals said. “Our program has a long history of helping moms and babies thrive.”
In fact, research has shown that WIC reduces fetal deaths and infant mortality, reduces low birthweights, increases the likelihood of carrying a pregnancy to term and improves the growth and development of nutritionally at-risk infants and children.
For more information on how WIC can help your family, visit www.midshorewic.org or call 410-479-8060. Follow Mid-Shore WIC on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @MidShoreWIC.
The new Mid-Shore WIC website was developed by Eastern Shore marketing firm Maven & Smith. For more information about the website, contact Sara Visintainer at sara@mavenandsmith.com or 410-924-7423.
