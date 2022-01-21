EASTON — Triplets Ashton, Brian, and Pippa Milhollan of Easton recently partnered with Baywater Animal Rescue in Cambridge to accomplish each of their Talbot 4-H Youth Development Diamond Clover Projects. The 4-H Diamond Clover Award Program is the highest level of community service achievable in Maryland 4-H. It engages 4-H youth in a variety of projects and activities that will enable them to acquire skills related to leadership, community service, civic engagement and advocacy. The Diamond Clover Project is one way 4-H youth can make a lasting difference in their community. Each project requires a member to invest at least 100 hours of service time.
After many visits to Baywater and meetings with volunteer Ann Musser, Executive Director Elaina Gowe and Baywater’s Board President Tom Divilio, each of the Milhollans began working on their own plan. In September 2019 the siblings each submitted a detailed project proposal to meet the 4-H criteria and deadline for projects to begin in January 2020.
Brian Milhollan proposed connecting a dog walking trail that he previously installed on the property to a ditch bank bridge that he would construct to make it easier and safer for volunteers to walk the dogs of Baywater.
Pippa Milhollan, an avid dog walker herself, had the idea of creating a dog park within the dog walking trails for volunteers and potential adoption families to interact and relax with the dogs. The park would include benches and even a small outdoor library for volunteers to sit and read, giving the dogs more time to enjoy the outdoor life. And lastly, Ashton Milhollan was excited to construct an outdoor enclosure for cats to enjoy fresh air and mental stimulation while staying healthy and safe.
By December 2019 the Maryland State 4-H Program Leader approved all three projects. In the spring 2020 the triplets had materials, volunteers and labor lined up to begin their projects. Unfortunately, the then new COVID-19 virus interfered with all of their plans. Due to Maryland-4-H policies and the governor’s shutdown, all projects were at a standstill.
In their 10 years of being 4-H members, the Milhollans learned through the 4-H pledge of Head, Heart, Hands and Health that any obstacle can be overcome. Projects that were projected to take a year turned into two years, with masks worn, social distancing and state policies followed. All three triplets were able to complete their projects in time to turn in their final reports to the Maryland State 4-H Office for approval by September 2021 and recognition at the January 2022 Maryland 4-H Awards Gala.
The three service projects have resulted in major enhancements to the Baywater facility that will benefit staff, volunteers, visitors, and most importantly the animal residents. If you are interested in adopting a pet, contact Baywater Animal Rescue at 410-228-3090 or visit the facility. If your child would like to join 4-H, contact Talbot 4-H at 410-822-1244 or Dorchester 4-H at 410-228-8800. Maryland 4-H is open to all youth of ages 5 through 18 years.
