The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum is offering three different types of monthly cruises this summer for guests looking to get out on the water aboard its 1920 buyboat Winnie Estelle.
New this year, CBMM is inviting guests to bring someone special for an evening cruise to watch the sun set over the beautiful Miles River. Scheduled for 7:15 p.m. on June 3 and July 1, and 7 p.m. on Aug. 5, cruises are dependent on weather, and boat and water conditions. The cost to take part is $45 per person, with a 20% discount offered to CBMM members. To register, visit bit.ly/CBMMSunsetCruise.
Returning for the second year in a row are Wednesday Night Racing Spectator Cruises, which invite the public to spend an evening on the Miles River watching sailboat races. With each set to depart from CBMM’s campus in St. Michaels, these cruises are scheduled for 5:30–7:30 p.m. on June 8, July 13 and Aug. 3.
The cost to participate in one of CBMM’s Wednesday Night Racing Spectator Cruises is $30 per person, with a 20% discount for CBMM members.
CBMM’s Eco Cruises are also returning with monthly offerings this summer. Adults and children of all ages are encouraged to join this citizen science excursion on the Miles River, scheduled for Wednesday, June 22, 10–11:30 a.m.; Tuesday, July 12, 10–11:30 a.m.; and Thursday, Aug. 18, 1–2:30 p.m.
Eco Cruises are an up-close and personal exploration of the Chesapeake Bay’s unique habitat and ecology and offer opportunities for passengers to try their hand at water testing and explore the critters on an oyster reef, all while cruising in the breeze. The cost to participate in one of CBMM’s Eco Cruises is $25 per person, with a 20% discount for CBMM members.
CBMM members play a critical role in supporting CBMM’s rich legacy of educational programs, fascinating and ever-changing exhibitions, and maintenance of the largest collection of Chesapeake Bay watercraft in the world, and have access to exclusive discounts, perks, and programming. To learn more about becoming a CBMM member, visit cbmm.org/membership.
