TOLCHESTER — What started with 600 pounds of bottle caps is ending with a diamond.
Megan Moore will become the second Kent County 4-H’er to be awarded the Diamond Clover for her service project, collecting recyclable plastic and money for two accessible tables and a memorial bench at the Kent County Fairgrounds in Tolchester.
“I am extremely proud of Megan. The fact that she wanted to do something outside of the club to benefit all of 4-H is amazing. This was a huge project. Not many kids go for these things,” said Sarah Merrell, leader of Moore’s 4-H Club, Shiny Scales and Fuzzy Tails.
The Diamond Clover is equivalent to an Eagle Scout rank or Girl Scout Gold Award, said Beth Hill, principal agent associate with the University of Maryland Extension Office who oversees 4-H youth development.
The six-level award is the culmination of years of work.
The final project must be a major service project that has lasting community impact and demonstrates leadership, planning and organizational skills.
While many may start working on a Diamond Clover project, Moore joins Cassidy Schirmer as the only Kent County 4-H’ers who completed their projects.
Schirmer was awarded the Diamond Clover in 2013 for adding extensions to the dairy barn at Ag Center fairgrounds for the storage of hay.
“They are extremely time-consuming monumental projects and some just run out of time,” Hill said.
Moore got the idea for installing a bench made from recyclable plastics from her mom, Robyn Moore, two years ago.
“Washington College has a bench and my mom worked there and I wanted to do the same thing for the fairgrounds,” Moore said in a phone interview Monday.
After researching the idea, the rising Kent County High School senior decided she wanted to change the scope of her project to an accessible table because there weren’t any at the fairgrounds. The hexagon shaped tables have one end cut open without an attached bench seat so a wheelchair user can have easier access to the table.
Eco Plastic Products in Wilmington, Delaware, was the company Moore used to make her vision a reality.
According to its website, the nonprofit collects plastic and converts it into sustainable products, such as benches, tables, bike racks and even sandboxes. It also hires people who fit the full spectrum of human abilities to help sort the plastics.
“I just loved their mission and what they do to try to get the community involved,” Moore said.
Once she had her idea, Moore began collecting plastic bottle caps and money from her friends, family and fellow 4-H’ers. She would need to buy the table outright, Moore said, but if she collected enough plastic, she would be given a discount on the final price.
The plastic you collect doesn’t get used for your project, she said, but it is used in other products.
“My mom and I took two or three trips up to Wilmington one day to drop off the plastic. We had like 10 trash bags each time and had to make multiple trips,” she said.
After her first table was completed, Moore realized she had enough plastic and money for one more table and a memorial bench, which she dedicated to Madisyn Yiannakis, a fellow Fuzzy Tails 4-H’er who died in a motor vehicle crash last year.
The tables, which are dark green to match the 4-H color, are made of melted-down seats from the Philadelphia Eagles football stadium. They were placed under the trees near the sidewalk during the fair this year, Moore said.
Madisyn’s bench is under a tree planted in her honor near the “bunny barn.”
“She did so much for 4-H and I just wanted to remember her,” said Moore.
Moore was first introduced to 4-H through her cousin when she was 11 years old and has been going strong ever since.
“I had just been diagnosed with anxiety and wanted to become more social,” she said.
She was encouraged to enter a public speaking contest by her club leader to develop confidence, and she won first place at the state fair her first time competing.
“I am so grateful to 4-H for the opportunities it has provided for me. I used to be so shy, but now I am very talkative. I wouldn’t be as involved as I am today if it wasn’t for 4-H. It really helped build my confidence,” she said.
As for her plans now that her Diamond Clover project is finished, Moore said she wants to continue working with the community and maybe even keep collecting plastic for more tables and benches.
“Who knows? I know how to do it now and it keeps me busy,” she said, and then chuckled.
Whatever she does, those who know Moore know she will do it well.
“I love Megan, she’s very mature. She’s a great leader. She’s a good role model. She’s going to go places that’s for sure. She is just going to soar,” said Merrell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.