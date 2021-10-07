EASTON — This year’s Waterfowl Festival, Nov. 12-14, will include a new artist, Lisa Scarbath of Pieceful Designs Mosaics.
Scarbath is an artist working in mosaics, mixed media and steampunk. Many of her creations are influenced by nature and the beauty of the Eastern Shore.
Her very popular steampunk creatures have become a favorite in many shops across Maryland. She embellishes crabs, turtles, star fish, horseshoe crabs and other water creatures into works of art that are both fun and beautiful.
As a Resident Artist maintaining a studio at the Howard County Arts Council in Ellicott City, Scarbath works on a variety of mosaic wall art and decor, unique mosaic furniture, as well as custom portraits in mosaic and stained glass focusing on pet portraits. There is no limit to the surface or materials she can utilize to create her unique works, including vintage windows.
To Scarbath, broken dishes, disassembled watches and other jewelry are inspirations for future projects. Her three-dimensional steampunk creatures are transformed into unique works of art that are often themed, and share a message.
Her work ranges from thought-provoking to fun to functional in styles from abstract to realism. There is no boundary on the materials that could become included in her work, from found objects to working with slate which she magically slices and transforms into beautiful wall art.
Scarbath is a member of the Society of American Mosaic Artists, the Dorchester Center for the Arts, the Carroll County Arts Council, the Art League of Ocean City, and the Howard County Arts Council. She is active in the arts throughout Maryland, and has a strong focus and presence on the Eastern Shore.
The Pieceful Designs Mosaics display and works for sale will be at the Easton Middle School throughout the Waterfowl Weekend, Nov. 12-14. There is no fee or ticket required for entry to the middle school, which is on the Blue Bus Route, and is located at 210 Peachblossom Road.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
