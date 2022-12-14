EASTON — The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra Brass Quintet will perform “It’s All About the Toys” – a blissful rendering of music of the holiday season – at two venues on the Eastern Shore. The first performance of this program will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, at Epworth United Methodist Church in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. On Sunday, Dec. 18, the program will be repeated at 4 p.m. at Christ Church, Easton.
Brass ensembles offer the perfect musical sounds for this time of year. The joyful noise of brass instruments rings in all the cheer and welcome spirit of the Holidays.
“The sound of our instruments really portrays the character of traditional carols,” said Nick Mazziott, principal trombonist of the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra. “This concert is pure fun — our audience will enjoy it”.
Mazziott will be joined for this concert by trumpeters Luis Engelke and Josh Clark, Michael Hall on horn, David Lopez on tuba, and MSO general manager Dane Krich on percussion.
The title of the program sets the theme for many of the works on the program: Victor Herbert’s “March of the Toys”; Franz Josef Haydn’s “Toy Symphony”; “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” from Toy Story; and “Fancies, Toys, and Dreams,” by English composer Giles Farnaby (1563 – 1640).
The program also includes such perennial favorites as “Silent Night,” “Away in a Manger,” and a Hanukah song medley. These are joined by more contemporary works such as “All I Want For Christmas is You” and “Christmas Time Is Here” from “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”
Individual tickets for this concert are $35 per person at each venue.
The Mid-Atlantic Symphony offers a group discount for the purchase of 10 or more tickets to a single concert.
The Orchestra also makes a limited number of free tickets available for students 18 years and under; tickets for accompanying parents are $10 each. Reservations are required for the free tickets and may be made by calling 888-846-8600.
