Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra

Luis Engelke is the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra’s principal trumpet.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

EASTON — The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra Brass Quintet will perform “It’s All About the Toys” – a blissful rendering of music of the holiday season – at two venues on the Eastern Shore. The first performance of this program will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, at Epworth United Methodist Church in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. On Sunday, Dec. 18, the program will be repeated at 4 p.m. at Christ Church, Easton.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.