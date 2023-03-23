EASTON — The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra has elected Philip J. Webster and Philip Davis to its Board of Directors. The Orchestra’s mission is to inspire, enrich, educate and entertain a diverse audience of all ages through live musical performances and to engage students in the world of music through its outreach programs. This mission is only possible with the support and guidance of a strong board of directors.

