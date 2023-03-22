Dorchester Women’s Mural

Baltimore Muralist Bridget Cimino, shown here at the dedication of the Dorchester Women’s Mural she designed and painted on the outside wall of the Main Street Gallery in Cambridge, will speak at the Oxford Community Center on March 30.

 PHOTO BY CONNIE CONNOLLY

OXFORD — The Oxford Community Center is pleased to announce that on March 30, Bridget Cimino, the talented muralist behind the Dorchester Women's Mural, will be giving a talk about her work and experiences in the art world. The event is open to the public and will be held at the Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road, Oxford.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.