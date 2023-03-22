Baltimore Muralist Bridget Cimino, shown here at the dedication of the Dorchester Women’s Mural she designed and painted on the outside wall of the Main Street Gallery in Cambridge, will speak at the Oxford Community Center on March 30.
OXFORD — The Oxford Community Center is pleased to announce that on March 30, Bridget Cimino, the talented muralist behind the Dorchester Women's Mural, will be giving a talk about her work and experiences in the art world. The event is open to the public and will be held at the Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road, Oxford.
Cimino is a renowned muralist whose work can be seen in public spaces throughout the state. She is known for her ability to capture the essence of a community through her art, and the Dorchester Women's Mural is no exception. The mural, which depicts important women from the county's history, has become a beloved landmark in the community since its unveiling in 2019.
During the event, Cimino will share her inspiration for the mural and her creative process. She will also discuss her experiences as a muralist and offer insights into the challenges and rewards of creating large-scale public art. Attendees will be able to ask questions and engage in a discussion with the artist.
"We are thrilled to have Bridget Cimino join us for this event," said Liza Ledford, the executive director of the Oxford Community Center. "Her work has had a significant impact on our community, and we are excited to hear about her creative process and the stories behind the Dorchester Women's Mural."
The event is free and open to the public. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Refreshments will be available for purchase. Donations to support the Oxford Community Center's ongoing programs and events will be gratefully accepted.
For more information or to reserve your space, visit the Oxford Community Center's website at www.oxfordcc.org or contact the center at 410-226-5904. The event is free to attend and open to all ages.
