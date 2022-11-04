Museum of Eastern Shore Life Board Chairman John Harper is shown at his model train display during the Festival of Trains on Kent Island in 2019. His collection is large and includes many antique components. The “Lionel City” model train station shown here in the front is 100 years old and was loaned to him for his display.
CENTREVILLE — The Queen Anne’s Museum of Eastern Shore Life will hold a special event for visitors on Saturday, Nov. 5. With Thanksgiving and Christmas approaching, the museum will be in pre-holiday mode.
The museum being open to visitors in November is a rare event but it will provide a facility for the museum members to conduct yard sale activities while the museum is open that day. Museum members may offer for sale personal items such as clothing, furniture, housewares, toys, Christmas decorations, tools, etc. No museum items will be sold.
The museum’s two featured displays for visitors Saturday will be the archival photo collection — a large collection of antique photos of places, people, items and activities from around Queen Anne’s County and neighboring Mid-Shore areas going back more than 100 years ago — and a model train display.
John Harper, chairman of the museum’s board of directors, will set up a model train display in the museum and will offer for sale numerous items from his large collection of model trains. He has been a member of the Queen Anne’s Railroad Society and a participant of the county’s annual model train show for many years. Model train collectors and train show fans always find this very interesting.
Refreshments, such as cookies and brownies, and beverages, such as punch and soda, will be available to museum visitors free of charge.
The event will begin at 9 a.m. and last through 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5. There is no entry fee, though donations are always sincerely appreciated. The museum is located at the Queen Anne’s County 4-H Park on Maryland Route 18 at Dulin Clark Road between Centreville and Queenstown.
