This photo shows the former Catholic church and rectory on Tilghman Avenue at Price Street in Centreville which existed prior to the creation of the Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church on Chesterfield Avenue, which was built about 1930. The renowned and very wealthy businessman who lived on Pioneer Point, John J. Raskob, donated all the money needed to build the new church.
The Queen Anne’s Museum of Eastern Shore Life will be open to visitors from 1 til 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, and during the QA county fair from 1 til 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, Aug. 10, 11 and 12.
The museum’s featured exhibits for August are its archival photo collection and the film video footage of people and events in Centreville during the 1930s, '40s and '50s taken by the town’s jeweler Myron Latshaw (1902 – 1977).
Latshaw was an avid photographer who was renowned for taking film footage of people walking by his jewelry store on Commerce Street between Water Street and Lawyer’s Row, as well as auto traffic driving by. He filmed many events such as parades and celebrations and street cleaning activities taking place in Centreville. His films were recently reproduced on DVD and copies are available to the public.
The museum’s archival photo collection includes photos from the late 1800s into the 1960s showing people, places and events all around Queen Anne’s County and neighboring counties plus steamships and boating activities on the Chesapeake Bay.
The museum is requesting that people who have such photos from that era allow the museum to make copies of those photos for display in the museum.
There is no fee to enter the museum though donations are always sincerely appreciated.
The museum is located at the QAC 4H Park (county fairgrounds) on state route 18 at Dulin Clark Road between Centreville and Queenstown.
