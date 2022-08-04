ORIG CATH CHURCH C'VILLE.jpg

This photo shows the former Catholic church and rectory on Tilghman Avenue at Price Street in Centreville which existed prior to the creation of the Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church on Chesterfield Avenue, which was built about 1930. The renowned and very wealthy businessman who lived on Pioneer Point, John J. Raskob, donated all the money needed to build the new church.

 SUBMITTED IMAGE

The Queen Anne’s Museum of Eastern Shore Life will be open to visitors from 1 til 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, and during the QA county fair from 1 til 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, Aug. 10, 11 and 12.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.