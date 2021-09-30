CENTREVILLE — The Queen Anne’s Museum of Eastern Shore Life at the 4-H Park will be open to visitors for the final time this year from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2. Admission is free, though donations are appreciated.
This year’s featured exhibits include the Wye Oak tree, the railroad companies that used to operate in and around the county, the history of the volunteer fire departments throughout the county, and other memories of life in the county from many decades ago.
The Wye Oak tree exhibit features archival photos of the tree and wood and leaf remnants from the tree.
One photo recently donated to the museum, as part of the museum’s ongoing collection of archival photos from Queen Anne’s County’s past, is from approximately 100 years ago of a woman named Zaidee. Zaidee Lane in the Bay City community of Stevensville is supposedly named after her. The name Zaidee is reportedly of Hebrew origin and means “princess.”
It is an ongoing request by the museum to people in the county who have photos of people, places or events in the county from the 1800s to the 1960s to contact the museum and allow the museum to make copies of the photos for display in the museum. The original photos will be promptly returned to the owners.
The museum is located on the grounds of the county’s 4-H Park on Maryland Route 18 at Dulin Clark Road between Centreville and Queenstown.
