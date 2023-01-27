CAMBRIDGE — South Dorchester Folk Museum presents “Ghosts of the Eastern Shore,” by Andy Nunez, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, at the Robbins Heritage Center, Dorchester County Historical Society, 1003 Greenway Drive, Cambridge.
Andy Nunez has had articles and stories published in Lost Treasure, Western and Eastern Treasures, Grenadier, Chain of Command, Inside the Old House, and Tales from the Shadows. He also created the comic strip “Skipjack Pete,” which ran for several years in the Ocean City Maryland Daily Info.
His first published book, “Treasures of the Eastern Shore,” was released in the summer of 2005. His next book, “Mysteries of the Eastern Shore,” came out in 2006. His first novel, “The Crimson Need,” a horror story set on the Eastern Shore, was released in 2007, and the final part of his Eastern Shore trilogy, “Ghosts of the Eastern Shore” came out in late 2008.
Nunez released a pictorial history of Wicomico County with noted writer and lecturer Gianni Hayes, author of 17 books in early 2008, under the Arcadia Images of America series and Salisbury, picturing the Crossroads of Delmarva (History Press) was released in 2010 along with “Ghosts II of the Eastern Shore,” a sequel to “Ghosts of the Eastern Shore,” followed by “Ghosts III of the Eastern Shore.” Also, Nunez has written “Pirates of the Eastern Shore” and his first science fiction novel, “The Twin Worlds Saga Book One: Escape to Duolius.” A sequel to the popular “Treasures of the Eastern Shore” is due out this fall with more to come.
Born on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, Nunez graduated from the University of Maryland Eastern Shore with a degree in art and has since developed a diverse set of interests that range from drawing comics, to military history, from board wargaming, to treasure hunting, to devouring sci-fi, fantasy and horror novels.
Married with a daughter and three stepsons, Andy retired from the State of Maryland after 30 years and is editor of the award-winning military simulation magazine Against the Odds, where he also writes a continuing column on elite combat units.
The South Dorchester Folk Museum, in cooperation with the Dorchester County Historical Society, presents this free program in its lecture series about local history. For more information about the SDFM, visit the website, www.sdfmuseum.net, or call 410-228-6175.
The public is invited to attend. No reservations needed.
