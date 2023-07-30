Museum presents talk on Jones Family Cemetery

Art Wheatley will speak Aug. 2 about his research on the Jones Family Cemetery on Pig Neck Road.

CAMBRIDGE — South Dorchester Folk Museum presents Art Wheatley speaking about the “Jones Family Cemetery on Pig Neck Road” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, at Robbins Heritage Center, Dorchester Historical Society, 1003 Greenway Dr., Cambridge.

  

