Museum presents talk on Jones Family Cemetery

CAMBRIDGE — South Dorchester Folk Museum presents Art Wheatley speaking about the “Jones Family Cemetery on Pig Neck Road” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, at Robbins Heritage Center, Dorchester Historical Society, 1003 Greenway Dr., Cambridge.
Wheatley was born and raised in the Neck District of Dorchester County. After six years at a two-room school in the Neck District, then junior high and high school in Cambridge, he chose a career with the Marine Corps — and later with the Department of Defense — that took him far from Dorchester County and the Eastern Shore. After retirement, however, he returned to Dorchester’s Neck District in 2003.
While graves of many relatives from days-gone-by are scattered throughout the county, state and country, graves of seven generations of Joneses from Wheatley’s mother’s side of his family are in one small cemetery located on Dorchester County’s Pig Neck Road.
While serving as caretaker of the cemetery, Wheatley researched and transcribed record of the land upon which the cemetery is located and amassed hundreds of photos of the cemetery throughout the years. He said he hopes members of the public will enjoy a condensed version of his onerous compilation of records and photos of this “special little graveyard.”
The South Dorchester Folk Museum, in cooperation with the Dorchester County Historical Society, presents this free program in its lecture series about local history. For more information, visit www.sdfmuseum.net or call 410-228-6175.
The talk is free and open to the public. No reservations needed.
