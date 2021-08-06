CENTREVILLE — The Queen Anne’s Museum of Eastern Shore Life will be open for three days during the upcoming Queen Anne’s County Fair. The museum will be open from 1:00 p.m. til 9:00 p.m. each day: Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, Aug. 11, 12 and 13.
The museum’s main displays will feature its archival photo collection, and the four new exhibits that were also recently assembled.
One new exhibit features the Wye Oak tree with archival photos from 1920 to 1970 and numerous remnants from the tree — specifically wood and copper plated leaves acquired via the Maryland Dept. of Natural Resources.
The Wye Oak tree in Wye Mills was the largest and oldest white oak tree known to exist in the U. S. — 460 years old when it fell in a severe thunderstorm on June 6, 2002. It was the official state tree for the state of Maryland and the Wye Oak State Park was the smallest state park in the U. S. at one acre in size, and the only park dedicated to the preservation of a single tree.
Some remnants from the tree are available to visitors who make generous donations to the museum as a thank you gift for their donations.
A second new exhibit features the history of the volunteer fire departments in Queen Anne’s County.
A third new exhibit features the railroads that were in service in the county many years ago.
The fourth new exhibit features life in the old days in the county with photos, posters, commercial advertisements and artifacts from those days.
The museum is still asking that people with photos of people, places or events from around the county from the 1800s to the 1960s, to allow them to make copies of those photos for display. The original photos will be returned promptly to the owners.
Admission to enter the museum is free, but donations are sincerely appreciated.
The museum is located at the Queen Anne’s County 4-H Park (site of the county fairgrounds) on Maryland Route 18 at Dulin Clark Road between Centreville and Queenstown.
