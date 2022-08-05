Tilghman Avenue Catholic Church

The former Catholic church and rectory on Tilghman Avenue at Price Street in Centreville existed prior to the creation of Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church on Chesterfield Avenue, which was built about 1930.

 MUSEUM OF EASTERN SHORE LIFE

CENTREVILLE — The Queen Anne’s Museum of Eastern Shore Life will be open to visitors from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, and during the annual county fair from 1 to 9 p.m. on Aug. 10, 11 and 12.

