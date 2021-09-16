Music in the forest at Adkins Arboretum

Admission: Free, though advance registration is appreciated.
RIDGELY — Music will once again lilt through the trees when Adkins Arboretum hosts Forest Music. Presented in partnership with Chestertown’s National Music Festival (NMF), the event will feature four musicians playing separately in the forest and then coming together for a brief quartet performance.
Musicians will perform solo from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. and will come together for a brief group performance on Saturday, Sept. 25.
Yoshiaki Horiguchi is among the performers for the event. He has been acclaimed by the Baltimore Sun for his ability to perform with a “dazzling display of dexterity and panache.” A proponent of music accessibility, he is an active double bassist, a collaborator, a pedagogue and an educator who brings music to numerous communities in the Delmarva region and beyond. Horiguchi has also been an NMF apprentice and has performed as part of the NMF Resonance concert series.
Maria Rusu, a native of Romania, comes from a family of musicians. Rusu is heavily involved in the tri-state area music community, performing as a jazz singer and teaching violin, viola and jazz voice. She serves as core faculty at The Music School of Delaware in Wilmington and is a member of the Wilmington Symphony Orchestra and the Newark Symphony Orchestra, as well as assistant conductor of the Delaware Youth Symphony Orchestra. She has been an NMF apprentice for both viola and arts administration.
Ron Demby has been a music educator for Queen Anne’s County Public Schools for nearly 30 years. He is currently the band director of Sudlersville Middle School and previously held the same position at Queen Anne’s County High School.
Nevin Dawson studied viola at Penn State University while earning a degree in forestry and has played with numerous symphonies and chamber ensembles, including Pennsylvania Centre Orchestra, Canberra Symphony Orchestra and the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra. He currently teaches violin, viola and cello in Chestertown and serves as sustainable agriculture coordinator for University of Maryland Extension.
