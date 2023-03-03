Mike Sousa, left, and Shelby Swann, shown here in the Tred Avon Players’ 2018 production of “Little Shop of Horrors,” are among the performers for the Hope in Harmony fundraiser for Foundation of HOPE.
OXFORD — Having been inspired by the mission of local nonprofit the Foundation of HOPE (Helping Others Prosper & Excel), a group of local musicians and actors has joined together to perform a musical revue entitled Hope in Harmony. This journey through the history of Broadway features songs of hope, joy, love, pain, and everything in between from shows such as “Anything Goes,” “Pippin,” “A Chorus Line,” “Once on this Island,” “Waitress” and many more.
There will be four opportunities to attend this one-of-a-kind musical experience at the Oxford Community Center in Oxford. Opening night is on Thursday, March 9, and will include a special cocktail hour at 6:30 p.m. Event sponsors and celebrated local catering company Garden and Garnish will provide light fare during cocktail hour and desserts during intermission. The opening night performance will begin at 7:30. Tickets to this special show are $75 per person.
Additional showtimes are on Friday, March 10, at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, March 11 at 7:30 p.m., and a Sunday matinee on March 12 at 2 p.m. Tickets for these shows are $25 for adults and $5 for students with a valid student ID.
Tickets to all four shows can be purchased ahead of time by calling 410-216-4973. Tickets will also be available at the door.
In addition to a delightful show, attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about the Foundation of HOPE and its mission to help young girls and women lead productive lives in their communities by providing cultural, social, spiritual, and educational development. Founder Keasha Haythe will speak about the Foundation’s Economic Development and Empowerment Program, and the audience may also get to hear from current and past program participants about how their lives have been impacted by the Foundation.
Hope in Harmony is comprised of 11 of the most talented performers on the Eastern Shore. Director and producer Marcia Gilliam is heading up this all-star cast, which features musical director Ray Remesch, Beth Anne Dorman, Bill Gross, Ed Langrell, Erinne Lewis, Matt Rein, Lisa Roth, Zach Schlag, Mike Sousa, Laura Todd and Shelby Swann. Among other impressive credits, all of these talented performers hail from the Tred Avon Players. TAP is another generous sponsor of Hope in Harmony, providing tickets so that all of current students in the Foundation’s program can enjoy the show with their families.
Hope in Harmony is being produced in partnership with the Oxford Community Center. The Community Center has been a community resource for over 80 years, first as a grammar school, then a high school, and, for the last quarter century, as a cultural center and meeting place. OCC provides a year-round schedule of educational, social, cultural, and recreational programs and events. OCC’s partnership for this event showcases their dedication to the arts and to the community.
When showrunner Marcia Gilliam was asked why she chose to produce a show to benefit Foundation of HOPE, she explained, “One night in late October, I heard a woman talk about an organization she had started. Not only articulate and eloquent, she was clearly very passionate about this organization. It was, of course, Keasha Haythe, talking about Foundation of HOPE. And my first thought was, Oh my – I want to support this! Well, several months of rehearsals later, here we are, ready to perform Hope In Harmony to benefit this wonderful Foundation!”
