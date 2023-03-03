Hope in Harmony

Mike Sousa, left, and Shelby Swann, shown here in the Tred Avon Players’ 2018 production of “Little Shop of Horrors,” are among the performers for the Hope in Harmony fundraiser for Foundation of HOPE.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

OXFORD — Having been inspired by the mission of local nonprofit the Foundation of HOPE (Helping Others Prosper & Excel), a group of local musicians and actors has joined together to perform a musical revue entitled Hope in Harmony. This journey through the history of Broadway features songs of hope, joy, love, pain, and everything in between from shows such as “Anything Goes,” “Pippin,” “A Chorus Line,” “Once on this Island,” “Waitress” and many more.

