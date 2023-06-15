Musician Carrie Rose brings 'Breathing in Nature' to arboretum

RIDGELY — Carrie Rose intertwines solo flute with recorded owls, grasshoppers and water. As dusk falls on Saturday, June 17, these sounds will mingle with breezes, bird and frog calls and stirring turtles and fish when Rose performs “Breathing in Nature” on the wetland boardwalk at Adkins Arboretum. All are invited to attend.
Featuring compositions by Rose and other contemporary and classical composers, along with friendly introductions to each piece to engage curiosity and intellect, the program will also explore the writings of environmentalist Rachel Carson, author of “Silent Spring” and “The Sense of Wonder.”
Rose is a flutist, composer and teacher in the Washington, D.C., area. As a performer, she unfurls a luscious array of classical chamber music, grooves for folk dances, freelances with regional orchestras, wails out avant-garde music and presents in-person and recorded “Breathing in Nature” concerts. Her compositions have been featured at numerous venues in the Baltimore-D.C. region, and she has performed in the D.C. area with ensembles that include the Amadeus Chamber Orchestra, Arlington Philharmonic, Cathedral Choral Society and Washington Concert Opera.
Seating begins at 7 p.m. on the wetland bridge and boardwalk. Music from 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. will include “Syrinx” by Claude Debussy, “Owls for Flute” and “Owl Sounds” by Carrie Rose, “Sonata Appassionata” by Sigfrid Karg-Elert, “Canto del Alba” by Mario Lavista, “Waterweave” for flute and water sounds by Carrie Rose, “Tango Etude #3” by Astor Piazzola, “Prelude in C Major” from the “Well-Tempered Clavier” by Johann Sebastian Bach, “Ave Maria” by Charles Gounod and “Suvisoitto (Summersounds)” flute and grasshoppers by Usko Merilainen.
Wine and treats will be available for purchase before the concert. Attendees should bring chairs. The concert is accessible.
The program fee of $20 for members/$25 for non-members increases by $5 on the day of the event. Advance registration is encouraged at adkinsarboretum.org or by calling 410-634-2847, ext. 100.
“Breathing in Nature” is sponsored in part by the Caroline County Council of Arts and the Maryland Arts Council.
