Musician Carrie Rose brings 'Breathing in Nature' to arboretum

Flutist, composer and teacher Carrie Rose will blend solo flute with the music of the natural world when she performs Breathing in Nature at Adkins Arboretum on Saturday, June 17.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

RIDGELY — Carrie Rose intertwines solo flute with recorded owls, grasshoppers and water. As dusk falls on Saturday, June 17, these sounds will mingle with breezes, bird and frog calls and stirring turtles and fish when Rose performs “Breathing in Nature” on the wetland boardwalk at Adkins Arboretum. All are invited to attend.

  

